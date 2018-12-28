Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas receives 105 MW order in Sweden

Hamburg, 28 December

Vestas has received a 105 MW order from Fred. Olsen Renewables for the Högalind project in Sweden.

The order includes 25 V150-4.2 MW turbines as well as a 2-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service contract.

"This order undelines how Vestas' can offer state-of-the-art technology and leverage our extensive experience across the value chain to strengthen our market leading position in Sweden. We look forward to working with Fred. Olsen Renewables on the execution phase of the project "says Christer Baden Hansen, Vestas Head of Sales Nordics

Deliveries are expected to begin in second quarter of 2019, while commissioning is planned for third quarter of 2019.

