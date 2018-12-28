Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2018) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) ("Argo Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on December 27, 2018 it completed the third tranche ("Third Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering through the issuance of 1,363,500 flow through shares ("Flow Through Shares") at a price of $0.22 per Flow Through Share, for aggregate proceeds of $299,970.

In connection with the issuance of the Flow-Through Shares subscribed for in the Third Tranche, the Company paid a finder's fee equal to $20,997.90 and issued an aggregate of 95,445 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.25 per share for twelve (12) months from the date of closing of the Third Tranche. The securities issued in connection with the Third Tranche are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of closing of the Third Tranche.

The gross proceeds from the Flow-Through Share offering will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses, and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Argo Gold Inc.

Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker ARQ. Argo Gold is focused on gold exploration projects in central and northwestern Ontario. Argo Gold's website is www.argogold.ca.

For more information please contact:

Paul Poggione

Corporate Development

(613) 277-1989

paul@argogold.ca

