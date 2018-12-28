Findit, Inc.: Findit Launches New Vanity URL Page for Members to Lock in Great Findit Addresses

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2018 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation trading under the stock symbol OTC PINK: FDIT, announces revamped Vanity Keyword URL address page. The revamp of the Vanity URL page was launched to provide visitors to the page a more in depth explanation of the usefullness and value of owning Finidt Vanity URLs.

With the revamp of the Vanity URL page, Findit is also offering the Findit addresses at a deep discount from its regular price point. Members can purchase multiple Vanity URLs to lock in the Findit addresses they want to own. The price for an annual URL has been priced at $79.00 annually, with the current price reduced to $7.95 annually.

With the launch of the new Vanity URL page, we want to attract members and current non members with a price point that they will be more than willing to reserve a Vanity URL address on Findit if not multiple addresses.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "We have Findit members that have over 20 Vanity URL addresses currently. They use them to target specific keyword phrases they want to index for in Findit search. Many of these Vanity URLs target a specific location and service. These addresses are typically used by business owners seeking to attract new business from organic search results. Other members that have Findit Vanity URL addresses often do this to lock in their first name or last name or both if they are available. With this new price point we are offering Vanity URLs at, individuals that are not sure about Findit yet, but have a social media presence can invest $7.95 to make sure no one else gets their name."



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mn4wZoJUVHw

Below is a list of current vanity URLs that are being used by Findit members.

Findit.com/petertosto

Findit.com/cbd

Findit.com/calvmonster

Findit.com/generalcontractosavannah

Findit.com/vacationrentals

Findit URLs can include hyphens but cannot include special characters.

Here are a list of some Findit URLs that are available at the time of the writing of this release.

BestCoffee

Food

Pizza

PickUpTruck

BestCars

BestRealtor

To reserve your Findit Vanity URLs, please visit https://www.findit.com/Home/Keywords; a Findit Vanity URL is your address on Findit. Vanity URLs index at the top of search results in Findit under members.

Findit members have a variety of marketing tools they can use to increase their overall online presence not on Findit but on other social networking sites along with having the content posted in a member's Findit account indexed in Google. Each Findit site has a place for members to include an About page, contact page, add pictures and post status updates that can include pictures, audio file, video, news or a press release and a link to an outside page from Findit or a page you want to drive traffic to in Findit.

Findit is beta testing an updated version of the Findit App and is looking to launch it in early 2019.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact:

Peter Tosto 1-404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/531543/Findit-Launches-New-Vanity-URL-Page-for-Members-to-Lock-in-Great-Findit-Addresses