The global stain removers market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in varieties of stain removers available. The global stain removers market offers a wide range of products with different compositions, which include different chemical components and fragrances. Also, these products are available in different formats, packages, and prices. For instance, stain remover products are available in the powdered, liquid, bar, stick, and spray forms. Similarly, they are available to remove all kinds of stains like mud, soil, milk red wine, barbeque sauces, beetroot, blood, coffee, carbonated drinks, oil, mayonnaise, honey, baby food, and tomato sauce. Therefore, consumers have more buying options and they can choose from a wide range of products. Therefore, the huge variety available in the global stain removers market is expected to attract more consumers during the forecast period, leading to significant market growth.

This market research report on the global stain removers market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of eco-friendly laundry care products as one of the key emerging trends in the global stain removers market:

Global stain removers market: Advent of eco-friendly laundry care products

The use of products that are not harmful to the environment is increasing. The high adoption of green initiatives by almost every competitor of consumer goods is influencing the manufacturers of stain removers to adopt the same trend. Therefore, market competitors are launching green laundry care products, including stain removers, that have biodegradable components such as natural washing soda coconut oil, mineral-based surfactants, and plant-based enzymes. Most of these products perform well at low water temperatures, reducing the need to use hot water for washes, thus ensuring low energy consumption. Therefore, manufacturers of stain removers are focusing on using biodegradable components in their product offerings. Thus, the demand for eco-friendly laundry care products has had a significant impact on the markets revenue over the last five years and will continue to do so over the forecast period.

"Apart from the advent of eco-friendly laundry care products, the growing awareness of the importance of laundry hygiene, the introduction of different marketing initiatives to attract customers and boost product awareness are some other factors that are expected to boost the growth of the global stain removers market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on household products.

Global stain removers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global stain removers market by end-user (residential and commercial), by product (powder, liquid, and bar) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth of over 2%.

