Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Sale and transfer of the receivables arising from non-performing loans and credit cards 28-Dec-2018 / 15:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti Bank / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Sale and transfer of the receivables arising from non-performing loans and credit cards DATE: December 28, 2018 T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from credit cards, general purpose loans, overdraft loans and expenses in the total principal amount of 337.188.588,73-TL together with its accrued interest calculated as of November 20, 2018, for a total consideration of 17.550.000,00-TL to Güven Varlik Yönetim A.S. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti Bank Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr ........................................ www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1] .................................... ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7054 EQS News ID: 762467 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=762467&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

