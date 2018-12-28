The global superfood powders market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the health benefits of superfood powders. Superfood powders are rich sources of antioxidants, polyphenols, vitamins, and minerals. Each superfood powder has different health benefits and incorporating these products into daily diets can have a positive impact on one's health. Superfood powders are made of Acai berries, baobab, Maca, and cacao. Thus, with such ingredients, the market for superfoods is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rise in demand for new varieties of superfoods will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global superfood powders market 2018-2022 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global superfood powders market: Rise in demand for new varieties of superfoods

In addition to traditional superfood powders made of quinoa and chia seeds, the preference for other types of superfood powders, including turmeric, moringa, pulses, cacao, spirulina, baobab, acai, and Maca powders, is increasing. Similarly, the demand for algae-based superfood powders is also surging. Such newer varieties and ingredients are growing in popularity among consumers, and the demand for such products is expected to increase further during the forecast period.

"With increasing health-consciousness, consumers are becoming more particular about food ingredients. As such, the demand for better-for-you ingredients is increasing the world over. Overall, the consumption of plant-based protein products and superfood powders is increasing," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global superfood powders market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global superfood powders market by product (OSP and CSP) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 47%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

