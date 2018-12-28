Technavio analysts forecast the global 3D printing materials market to grow at a CAGR of over 39% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005084/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global 3D printing materials market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The use of 3D printing to manufacture models of drones and quadcopters is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global 3D printing materials market 2018-2022. The application of 3D printing is expanding in various industries. It is widely used in the aerospace, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, and other industries. It is also being used to manufacture models of drones and quadcopters. ABS, PLA, and other materials are commonly used to 3D print models of drones and quadcopters. MeshMixer, 123D design, and some other software solutions are used to design and manufacture models of drones and quadcopters. The models manufactured by 3D modeling are tested for surface roughness and dimensional safety, and then the electronic components and 3D printed parts are assembled together to make prototypes. The use of 3D printing to manufacture models of drones and quadcopters will drive the growth of the global 3D printing materials market during the forecast period,

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global 3D printing materials market is the low wastage of cartridge in additive printing:

Global 3D printing materials market: Low wastage of cartridge in additive printing

Additive printing generates lower wastage due to the predetermination of the exact amount of materials required. Additive printing mitigates the waste generated by computerized numerical control (CNC) milling, which creates a rough shape initially to print the desired dimensions. 3D printing is an ideal solution to print products with detailed definitions as it can print fine details accurately. It also allows users to obtain the exact designs according to the requirement. Hence, the use of 3D printing reduces the volume of waste. The low wastage of cartridge in additive printing will drive the growth of the global 3D printing materials market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Apart from low wastage of cartridge in additive printing, factors such as emergence of new 3D printing materials, limited time required for 3D printing, and increasing number of M&A will boost the growth of the global 3D printing materials market."

Global 3D printing materials market: Segmentation analysis

The global 3D printing materials market research report provides market segmentation by type of material (thermoplastic polymer, photopolymer, metal powder, others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period followed by the EMEA region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005084/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com