The global slit lamps market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global slit lamps market is the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders and associated risk factors. The slit lamp examination is used for the detection of many eye diseases such as cataract, diabetic retinopathy, conjunctivitis, AMD, keratoconus, retinitis pigmentosa, and uveitis. Cataract is the leading cause of blindness around the world. The number of cataract surgeries performed globally is estimated to rise from over 20 million surgeries in 2017 to approximately 35 million by 2025.

This global slit lamps marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the application of slit lamps in ophthalmic videography as one of the key trends in the global slit lamps market:

Global slit lamps market: Application of slit lamps in ophthalmic videography

Ophthalmology videography uses the slit lamp to capture diagnostic findings in the form of video images. The slit lamp incorporated with videography and high magnification helps in visualizing the anterior segments of the eye. The integration of the digital camera to the slit lamp can be used for a routine eye examination and leads to better visualization of the anterior segment of the eye.

"Several vendors manufacturing ophthalmic diagnostic instruments are concentrating on developing digital slit lamp that provides images and videos of the ocular anatomy. For instance, Chongqing Kanghua Ruiming manufactures Digital Video Slit Lamp, which delivers video images and has a special case storage system and professional software with high-definition video function," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global slit lamps market: Segmentation analysis

This slit lamps market analysis report segments the market by product (table slit lamps and hand-held slit lamps) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The table slit lamps segment held the largest slit lamps market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 80% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with around 42% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

