Technavio's global mobile advertising market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

The rapid growth of programmatic advertising will be one of the major trends in the global mobile advertising marketduring 2018-2022. Programmatic advertising eradicates the need for middlemen and thereby, has proven to be a beneficial tool for businesses. It provides a wide range of benefits to advertisers. One of the benefits offered by programmatic advertising includes real-time data and insights. The advertisers can draw insights and adjust advertisements accordingly while a campaign is running, thereby enhancing its effectiveness.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global mobile advertising market is the growth in in-app advertising:

Global mobile advertising market: Growth in in-app advertising

The mobile phone users spend more than 80% of their time on dedicated apps when compared with 20% time spent on browsers on their mobile devices. The high amount of time spent on apps has led to advertisers focusing on in-app advertisements of their products and services. In addition, this platform aids app developers in generating revenue without having to charge the users to use their apps.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on publishing and advertising, "In addition to being cost-effective, the in-app advertisements also help in reaching a targeted audience based on the data collected through the apps and cache files. In-app advertising offers a better consumer experience than display advertising on the mobile web."

Global mobile advertising market: Segmentation analysis

This global mobile advertising market analysis report provides market segmentation by type (display, search, and SMS) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major segments by type, the display segment held the largest mobile advertising market share in 2017, contributing to over 53% of the market. This segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 43% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to surpass the Americas to become the largest shareholder of the market by 2022.

