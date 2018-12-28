The craft beer market in Europe is expected to post a CAGR of close to 13% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005079/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the craft beer market in Europe from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for craft beer in developing economies of central and eastern Europe. The craft beer market in Europe is predominantly concentrated in regions like Western Europe and Southern Europe, where most of the consumption of craft beer takes place in countries like Italy, France, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain. Due to the increasing disposable income of consumers, rising number of organized retailing outlets offering craft beer products, and increasing number of new product launches, the craft beer market in Central European and Eastern European countries like Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Russia, Greece and Turkey has grown at a healthy rate since 2015.

This market research report on the craft beer market in Europe 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the labeling and packaging innovations as one of the key emerging trends in the craft beer market in Europe:

Craft beer market in Europe: Labeling and packaging innovations

With the rising number of microbreweries and other distribution channels exponentially in Europe, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their products from those of competitors. The important parameters of product differentiation are the application of innovative packaging techniques and attractive labeling. The two most popular types of packaging variants are bottles and cans, with bottles being the dominating packaging variant. In recent years, the popularity for cans has increased, and many consumers have shown greater inclination toward the use of cans. For instance, in July 2018, the Netherlands-based craft brewer Brouwerij Homeland Amsterdam collaborated with the US-based BALL CORPORATION for the creation of a unique, blank can, with an aim to create a strong, stand out design. Such innovations are expected to contribute largely to the growth of the craft beer market in Europe.

Europe has witnessed a significant growth in the number of microbreweries and craft breweries operating in the region in the last five years. The number of microbreweries and craft breweries has nearly doubled in the last five years. For instance, the number of craft breweries in the UK has grown from 723 in 2015 to 1,655 in 2017, with an increase of 128.91% in just two years. In Germany, the number of craft breweries has grown from 307 in 2015 to 1,295 in 2017, witnessing an increase of 321.80% in just two years.

Craft beer market in Europe: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the craft beer market in Europe by product (IPA, seasonal, pale ale, amber ale, lager, wheat, bock) and geographical regions (Germany, UK, Poland, Russia, France, Italy).

The IPA segment led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 27%, followed by seasonal, pale ale, amber ale, lager, wheat, and bock respectively. However, during the forecast period, the seasonal segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth close to 2%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005079/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com