The global medical display market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global medical display market is the growing number of medical establishments. The aging population is growing at a faster rate when compared with the younger population. There is an ever-increasing demand for medical aid due to the growth in population. This has led to increased investments in the establishment of medical facilities and infrastructure. The rising trend of urbanization has also led to increased investments in healthcare.

This global medical display marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for multimodality displays as one of the key trends in the global medical display market:

Global medical display market: Rising demand for multimodality displays

The market has been witnessing an increase in the demand for multimodality displays for medical applications, particularly in the field of radiology. Multimodal functions in displays allow operators to view both color and grayscale images in static and moving formats. They have a color enhancement functionality that is added to images. These features of multimodality display allow radiologists to get a detailed view of PET and ultrasound outputs.

"The multimodality displays permit users to calibrate the image brightness, contrast, resolution, and grayscale to view CT and MRI scans. Multimodality displays allow medical practitioners to view real-time information of patients' health conditions and decide the course of treatment. They assist in identifying critical conditions, which require immediate medical attention," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on medical imaging.

Global medical display market: Segmentation analysis

This medical display market analysis report segments the market by product (LCD and OLED) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The LCD segment held the largest medical display market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 93% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with approximately 53% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

