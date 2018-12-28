SVB&T Corporation: Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company to Open a Banking Center in Washington, Indiana

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2018 / Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company (a wholly owned subsidiary of SVB&T Corporation OTCQX: SVBT) has a community banking model that is unlike other banking models today. While many financial institutions are reducing the number of banking centers or simply exiting markets altogether, Springs Valley has chosen to do just the opposite.

Springs Valley plans to open a full-service Banking Center in Washington, Indiana. The new location at Washington Shopping Center, 1717 South State Road 57, Suite A will open early 2019.

"A convenient physical presence, augmented by a robust digital suite of products and supported by names and faces that are highly recognizable, is the superior customer service experience that Springs Valley brings to Washington, Indiana," said Jamie Shinabarger, President & CEO.

Springs Valley Bank is a $400 million financial institution with current locations in Dubois and Orange Counties. Springs Valley's Financial Advisory Group holds assets of $472 million and specializes in retirement planning, estate planning, tax planning and wealth management. The Washington Banking Center will have retail, residential mortgage, commercial lending, and financial services, as well as an Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) service.

"The Springs Valley Team is excited to develop new friendships and partnerships with the opening of the Washington Banking Center." said Craig Buse, SEVP & CLO. "Our team will work hard to deliver superior service to help enhance the financial quality of life in Washington, Indiana as well as its surrounding communities."

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, is a subsidiary of SVB&T Corporation, headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Springs Valley has two locations in both Dubois and Orange Counties, offering full-service bank and financial services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic services, online consumer and mortgage applications and a variety of other loan options. In addition, the company has a full-service financial advisory group managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning and wealth management. Investment Services are also offered by a licensed, professional Springs Valley representative. More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The company's stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under ticker symbol SVBT (www.otcmarkets.com).

Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

For more information contact: Dianna Land, Marketing Manager, at 812.634.4963 or email at dbland@svbt.com.

SOURCE: SVB&T Corporation

