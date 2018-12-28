Schweiter Technologies / Schweiter Technologies: Acquisition of Perspex completed . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhausen, 28 December 2018 - Schweiter Technologies' acquisition of Perspex International (European acrylic sheet business of Lucite International) and the UK distribution company Perspex Distribution Ltd., as announced on 20 September 2018, was completed as of 28 December 2018.

Perspex (www.perspex.com (http://www.perspex.com)) is based in Darwen, Lancashire, UK and is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of acrylic sheet and composites. The Perspex product range is one of the widest in the industry and the Perspex brand name is one of the leading global brand names for acrylic sheet products.

