A key factor driving the growth of the market is the health benefits of MCT oil. MCT's are used along with usual medications for treating food absorption disorders, including diarrhea, steatorrhea (fat indigestion), celiac disease, and liver disease. It is also used to address digestion problems that arise due to the partial surgical removal of the stomach (gastrectomy) or the intestine (short bowel syndrome). The oil also helps in lowering cholesterol, helps in thyroid stimulation, reduces the risk of heart disease and supports the immune system of the body. Thus, with such health benefits, the MCT oil market is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global MCT oil market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the new product launches as one of the key emerging trends in the global MCT oil market:

Global MCT oil market: New product launches

One of the major trends of the global MCT oil market is the increasing new product launches. Players are coming up with new products to cater to the demand from consumers. A successful new product launch helps in increasing the revenue flow of the company and consumer base of the player. Also, it helps in increasing the market share of the player and gives it a competitive advantage over other players. For instance, in March 2018, Levels Provisions, the company that produces sports nutrition products promoting whole food, paleo, keto, and vegan-friendly formulations, launched Levels Non-GM0 Project Verified MCT Oil.

"MCT oil has many applications in personal care products such as creams, aerosols, ointments, and lipsticks. It functions as a skin conditioning agent or occlusive, which allows minimal water loss from the skin by creating a barrier on the surface of the skin. Therefore, such innovative applications will increase the demand for MCT oil in food and personal care industries," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global MCT oil market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global MCT oil market by application (supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 50%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

