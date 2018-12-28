The global functional food ingredients market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global functional food ingredients market is the increased demand for functional food ingredients from probiotics segment. Probiotics are the largest product segment in the global functional food ingredients market. This segment could continue to retain its market share during the forecast period as consumers prefer a more balanced diet, which can not only take care of their appetite but also offer nutritional benefits.

This global functional food ingredients marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth of packaged food and beverage industry as one of the key trends in the global functional food ingredients market:

Global functional food ingredients market: Growth of packaged food and beverage industry

The rise in disposable income and change in food habits have resulted in a high requirement for packaged food products, mostly in North America and Europe. The demand for packaged products has been growing primarily due to increased health and hygiene concerns. Therefore, the significant growth of the packaged food and beverage industry will prove to be an opportunity for the global functional food ingredients market.

"Natural functional food ingredients prevent staling and discoloration and improve the foam structure and stability of packaged food products. Hence, the growth of the packaged food and beverage sector is anticipated to drive the growth of the global functional food ingredients market substantially during the forecast period due to its advantages and benefits," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global functional food ingredients market: Segmentation analysis

This functional food ingredients market analysis report segments the market by product (probiotics and prebiotics, proteins and amino acid, dietary fibers, vitamins and minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The probiotics and prebiotics segment held the largest functional food ingredients market share in 2017, accounting for more than 33% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with approximately 39% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

