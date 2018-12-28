The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Marine Harvest ASA (Marine Harvest) held on December 4, 2018 approved the change of the company name to Mowi ASA. As a consequence of the name change, Marine Harvest will change its stock exchange ticker to MOWI with an effect from the start of trading on January 2, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker code for options, futures and forwards in Marine Harvest (MHGN, MHG). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=704539