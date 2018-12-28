Technavio's global linear motion systems market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of linear motion systems with electromechanical actuators will be one of the major trends in the global linear motion systems marketduring 2018-2022. There will be an increase in the adoption of linear motion systems, which incorporate electromechanical actuators because of the advantages offered by them in terms of energy efficiency, safety, and motion control. Modern industrial processes comprise microprocessors and programmable controllers. This makes it easier to incorporate electromechanical actuators in the whole system.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the critical drivers for the global linear motion systems market is the increase in demand for automated material handling in the industrial sector:

Global linear motion systems market: Increase in demand for automated material handling in the industrial sector

The industrial players have been increasingly emphasizing on manufacturing operations and exploring cost-cutting opportunities in material handling through lean management principles. There is an increasing focus on speeding up the cash cycle while improving customer satisfaction, which has necessitated the adoption of automated material handling operations that will impact various aspects of material handling, including loading.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "There has been an increase in the adoption of linear motion systems for applications such as transportation and positioning of workpieces and materials, owing to their efficiency when compared with traditional components such as belt systems, chains, and rollers. The advantages offered by linear motion systems in terms of accuracy, speed, and ability to carry out individual and synchronized movements are expected to generate demand from various end-user segments."

Global linear motion systems market: Segmentation analysis

This global linear motion systems market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (material handling equipment, machine tools, and robots), by product (single-axis linear motion systems and multi-axis linear motion systems), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the single-axis linear motion systems segment held the largest linear motion systems market share in 2017, contributing to over 61% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 46% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

