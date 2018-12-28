Media Release

Basel, 28 December, 2018

Dufry completes its delisting from the Brazilian stock market

Following the termination of Dufry AG's ("Dufry") BDR (Brazilian Depositary Receipt) program on November 27, 2018, the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) approved today Dufry's deregistration as foreign issuer, the last step required for the completion of Dufry's delisting from the Brazilian stock market.

For further information please contact:

Renzo Radice Rafael Duarte Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Global Investor Relations Phone: +41 61 266 44 19 Phone: +41 61 266 45 77 renzo.radice@dufry.com rafael.duarte@dufry.com Sara Lizi Investor Relations Americas & Communications Div. 4 Phone: +55 21 2157 9901 sara.lizi@br.dufry.com

Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN; B3 S.A - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão: DAGB33) is a leading global travel retailer operating over 2,200 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.

Dufry employs over 30,000 people. The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 65 countries in all five continents.

Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.