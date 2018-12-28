Media Release
Basel, 28 December, 2018
Dufry completes its delisting from the Brazilian stock market
Following the termination of Dufry AG's ("Dufry") BDR (Brazilian Depositary Receipt) program on November 27, 2018, the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) approved today Dufry's deregistration as foreign issuer, the last step required for the completion of Dufry's delisting from the Brazilian stock market.
