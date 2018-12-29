Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) Notification of PDMR transaction 29-Dec-2018 / 10:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Olga Dergunova 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy President-Chairman of the Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name VTB Bank (PJSC) b) LEI 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of debt instrument the financial instrument, type of instrument RU000A100089 Identification code b) Nature of the purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) 1000.00 (RUB - Russian 120 Ruble) d) Aggregated Total: 120000.00 (RUB - Russian Ruble) information Aggregated 120 volume Price 1000.00 (RUB - Russian Ruble) e) Date of the 2018-12-28 transaction f) Place of the Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange transaction MICEX-RTS" ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 7059 EQS News ID: 762553 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 29, 2018 04:58 ET (09:58 GMT)