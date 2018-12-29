Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group completes the first buildings at the ZILART Residential Complex 29-Dec-2018 / 12:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LSR Group completes the first buildings at the ZILART Residential Complex The first four buildings at the LSR Group's flagship project in Moscow have been completed. The four new residential buildings have a total area of 200,000 m2 with over 1,300 apartments, about 100,000 m2 of residential space, and approximately 10,000 m2 of commercial facilities including the workspace for over 1,000 employees. The best architectural firms in Russia have worked on this project and each of the four buildings has a unique design. All four buildings have a two-level underground parking. The building designed by the Evgeny Gerasimov and Partners architectural firm features 433 apartments and 5 town houses, the area of which amounts to 30,000 m2 in total. The building's gross area is 64,000 m2, including 398 parking spaces. The gross area of the building designed by the Mezonproekt architectural firm is 34,000 m2, including 200 parking spaces. The apartment area (224 apartments) is 16,000 m2. Tsimailo Lyashenko & Partners architectural firm designed a building that has a gross area of 36,000 m2, including 228 parking spaces. The area of 212 apartments amounts to 17,000 m2. The building designed by the Sergei Tchoban's SPEECH architectural firm features 492 apartments with a total area of 32,000 m2. The building's gross area is 66,000 m2, including 478 parking spaces. The social infrastructure includes a 1,650, m2 kindergarten, designed to accommodate up to 50 young students. LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru www.lsrgroup.ru ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: LSRG Sequence No.: 7062 EQS News ID: 762503 End of Announcement EQS News Service

