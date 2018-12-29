As our silver price forecast for 2019 is visibly underway it is the silver miner stock segment that will be the beneficiary in 2019. We make the case in this article that First Majestic Silver is a silver stock to own in the first part of 2019, in line with our silver stocks forecast 2019. Moreover, we add a base case First Majestic Silver stock forecast for 2019 as well as a bullish forecast for silver stock First Majestic Silver. The idea underlying this article is to make the point that First Majestic Silver provides leverage as the precious metals market is ...

