Cyclonis Password Manager Receives AppEsteem Certification

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclonis Limited is delighted to learn that their productivity and password management tool, Cyclonis Password Manager, has earned the highly respected AppEsteem Certification. In becoming AppEsteem Certified, Cyclonis Password Manager has successfully completed a rigorous and demanding review upholding and complying with AppEsteem's high standards for the commitment to protecting the rights of consumers and users. Cyclonis Password Manager's certification, viewable at https://customer.appesteem.com/certified?vendor=CYCLO, satisfies over 100+ different App Certification Requirements (ACRs) covering a variety of the most comprehensive consumer-protection oriented guidelines in the software industry.

Patrick Morganelli, spokesperson for Cyclonis Limited, said of the certification, "Along with our consumers, we could not be more elated to receive the AppEsteem Certification, which further demonstrates our commitment to protect our customers and to continuously provide the levels of integrity and transparency expected of top notch developers when it comes to ethical software practices. The AppEsteem Certification lets our customers know that we have a policy of putting consumers first and at the same time a mission to help clean up the software download industry."

AppEsteem President Dennis Batchelder added, "The announcement of Cyclonis Password Manager receiving our AppEsteem Certification validates the commitment of Cyclonis Limited in sharing our conviction to ensure consumers have nothing to fear when downloading, installing, and using apps."

AppEsteem regularly works with software vendors across the industry, in addition to anti-malware companies, software platforms, consumer groups, and government regulators. AppEsteem continually discourages fraudulent practices by helping to identify software and services that may harm consumers. By earning the AppEsteem Certification, Cyclonis Password Manager will be part of a group of programs committed to clean software practices and guidelines set by industry groups, in addition to being among the few AppEsteem Certified applications that help boost online productivity by organizing and encrypting passwords and other sensitive data.

About Cyclonis Limited

An Irish company headquartered in Dublin, Cyclonis Limited designs and develops desktop, mobile, and cloud-enabled software products focused on simplifying data organization and management. Focused on helping computer users simplify their online life, Cyclonis Limited is best known for development and distribution of their Cyclonis Password Manager application, an adept password management application that combines a collection of useful features to encrypt, store, and easily access passwords and sync users' data across multiple Internet-connected devices. Cyclonis Limited's applications aim to streamline the process of organizing the increasing volumes of information regular computer users deal with every day.

