DJ ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 30-Dec-2018 / 14:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings* +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS *(to be sent to the | |relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format | |if possible)i | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ | | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |*1a. Identity of the | | |issuer or the underlying | | |issuer of existing shares | ZEAL Network S.E. | |to which voting rights are | | |attached*ii*:* | | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |*1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer | |*(please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |Non-UK issuer | X | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |*2. Reason for the notification *(please mark the | |appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial | | |instruments | | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |Other (please specify)iii: | | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |*3. Details of person subject to the notification | |obligation*iv | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |Name |GS&P Kapitalanlagegesellschaft | | |S.A. | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |City and country of | | |registered office (if |Grevenmacher, Luxembourg | |applicable) | | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |*4. Full name of shareholder(s)* (if different from 3.)v | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |Name | | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |City and country of | | |registered office (if | | |applicable) | | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |*5. Date on which the | | |threshold was crossed or |27.12.2018 | |reached*vi*:* | | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |*6. Date on which issuer |28.12.2018 | |notified (DD/MM/YYYY):* | | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |*7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the | |notification obligation* | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ | | % of | | | | | |voting | % of voting |Total | | | |rights | rights through | of | | | |attache| financial | both |Total number of | | | d to | instruments | in % |voting rights of | | |shares | (total of 8.B 1 |(8.A +|issuervii | | |(total | + 8.B 2) | 8.B) | | | | of 8. | | | | | | A) | | | | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |Resulting | | | | | |situation | | | | | |on the date| | |3,995 | | |on which |3,995 %| 0 % | % | 8.385.088 | |threshold | | | | | |was crossed| | | | | |or reached | | | | | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ |Position of| | | | | |previous | | | | | |notificatio| n/A | n/A | n/A | | |n (if | | | | | |applicable)| | | | | +-----------+-------+--------+--------+------+--------+--------+ +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ |*8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on | |which the threshold was crossed or reached*viii | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ |*A: Voting rights attached to shares* | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ |*Class/type | | | |of* | | | |*shares* |*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting | |ISIN code | |rights* | |(if | | | |possible) | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ | | *Direct* | *Indirect* | *Direct* |*Indirect*| | | | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | (Art 9 of |(Art 10 of| | | | Directive | Directive | Directive |Directive | | | | 2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/E| | | | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | (DTR5.1) | C) | | | | | | |(DTR5.2.1)| | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ |GB00BHD66J44 | 335.000 | | 3,995 % | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ |*SUBTOTAL 8. | 335.000 | 3,995 % | |A* | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ |*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive | |2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))* | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ | | | | |*%| | | | | |of| | | | |*Number of voting rights |vo| |*Type of |*Expiration*|*Exercise/ * |that may be acquired if |ti| |financial |*date*x |*Conversion |the instrument is |ng| |instrument* | |Period*xi |exercised/converted.* |ri| | | | | |gh| | | | | |ts| | | | | |* | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ | | |*SUBTOTAL 8. B 1* | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ | |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2018 08:43 ET (13:43 GMT)

+------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ |*B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according | |to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))* | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ | | | | | |*%| |*Type | | | | |of| |of | | | | |vo| |financ|*Expiration* |*Exercise/ * |*Physical or cash |*Number of|ti| |ial |*date*x |*Conversion |settlement*xii |voting |ng| |instru| |Period *xi | |rights * |ri| |ment* | | | | |gh| | | | | | |ts| | | | | | |* | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ | | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ | | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ | | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ | | | |*SUBTOTAL 8.B.2* | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+--+ +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |*9. Information in relation to the person subject to the | |notification obligation *(please mark the | |applicable box with an 'X') | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Person subject to the notification | | |obligation is not controlled by any natural | | |person or legal entity and does not control | X | |any other undertaking(s) holding directly | | |or indirectly an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuerxiii | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Full chain of controlled undertakings | | |through which the voting rights and/or the | | |financial instruments are effectively held | | |starting with the ultimate controlling | | |natural person or legal entityxiv (please | | |add additional rows as necessary) | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | *% of | | | | |voting | | | | |rights | | | | |through| | | | *% of |financi| | | | voting | al | | | | rights if |instrum| | | | it equals |ents if| *Total of both if it equals | | *Name*xv | or is | it | or is higher than the | | |higher than|equals | notifiable threshold* | | | the | or is | | | |notifiable |higher | | | |threshold* | than | | | | | the | | | | |notifia| | | | | ble | | | | |thresho| | | | | ld* | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |*10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:* | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Name of the proxy | | |holder | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |The number and % of | | |voting rights held | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |The date until which | | |the voting rights will | | |be held | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |*11. Additional information*xvi | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ +---------------------+-----------------------+ |*Place of completion*|Grevenmacher, Luxemburg| +---------------------+-----------------------+ |*Date of completion* |28.12.2018 | +---------------------+-----------------------+ ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: HOL TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 7063 EQS News ID: 762605 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2018 08:43 ET (13:43 GMT)