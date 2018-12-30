Association for Free Research and International Cooperation (AFRIC): DRC is Waiting for Results of Presidential Election

KINSHASA, DR Congo, December 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Polling stations closed throughout the DRC at 17 hours local time. More than 46 million Congolese have been registered to elect the successor to President Joseph Kabila, who has ruled the central African country for 17 years.

In Kinshasa, home to four million voters, 20 percent of the polling stations did not open due to a lack of electronic voting machines, - according to Aljazeera. Recall that the voting machines were used in DRC's presidential elections for the first time in Africa. International Observers identify that DRC Community are hardly adapting to use the voting machine. Due to that the voting process for each person takes from 5 minutes to 10 minutes, - according to AFRIC.

It is important to note that the elections in DRC were held despite the difficult situation in the country, such as the Ebola epidemic, riots in the country and the bad situation with logistics.

Earlier the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a stern warning following some reports of election-related violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in the statement: "Anyone who incites or participates in mass violence, by ordering, soliciting, encouraging or otherwise contributing to crimes within the jurisdiction of the ICC is liable to prosecution before the court", - according to Star.

It is expected that the results of the presidential elections will be announced at the beginning of January.

