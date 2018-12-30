Saudi has Delivered USD 180 Million in Oil Derivatives to Yemen since October

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) completed the delivery of 93,000 tons of fuel to Aden port today in fulfilment of a Saudi royal decree. Today's delivery constitutes the third monthly installment of an ongoing Saudi oil derivatives relief initiative, which has provided Yemen with 277,000 tons of fuel, valued at USD 180 million, over the past three months.

"Delivery and distribution of this fuel shows how the Kingdom is keen to keep lights on and generators working 24/7 across Yemen; stable electricity allows schools, hospitals and essential infrastructure facilities to operate and meet the needs of the Yemeni people," said Mohammed Al Jaber, Saudi Ambassador to Yemen and Supervisor of SDRPY. "We will always support our brothers and sisters in Yemen, and will keep doing so until all Yemenis struggling under the appalling conditions created by the Iran-backed Houthi insurgency have dignified living standards. With renewed hope, I look forward to the end of conflict and a growing peace."

The Aden Refinery Company will distribute today's shipment of 93,000 tons of fuel (64,000 in diesel and 29,000 in mazut) to 64 electricity-generating plants in 10 governorates in southern, central, north-central and eastern Yemen (Taiz, Lahij, Aden, Abyan, Shabwah, Marib, Al-Jawf, Hadhramaut, Al-Mahra and Socotra). The deliveries are being made in accordance with a Saudi royal decree issued in August 2018 for the provision of USD 60 million per month in oil derivatives to support the Yemeni economy, raise living standards and alleviate suffering caused by the Iran-backed Houthi militias. The grant is estimated to benefit up to 8.5 million people in Yemen.

