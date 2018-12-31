Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2019

Date Reporting information Within first 5 working days of every month of 2019 AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary activity volumes and preliminary revenues for the previous month 31 January 2019 Interim financial information for the year 2018 29 March 2019 Audited financial statements for the year 2018 30 April 2019 Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2019 31 July 2019 Interim financial information for the 6 month of 2019 31 October 2019 Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2019

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2019 according to the following schedule:

On 30 April 2019, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594