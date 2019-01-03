Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-01-03 12:29 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From January 07, 2019, a purchase of own shares procedure for Klaipedos Nafta AB ORS (ISIN code LT0000111650) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is January 25, 2019. The price per share is EUR 0.41 The maximum number of shares to buy is 1 463 414, The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Orderbook: KNF1LOS. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com