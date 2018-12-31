Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Extension of Device Authority Convertible Note Maturity Date 31-Dec-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 December 2018 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") Extension of Device Authority Convertible Note Maturity Date Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), announces that all loan noteholders in Tern's portfolio company, Device Authority Limited ("DA"), have agreed to extend the maturity date of all outstanding convertible [secured] loan notes provided to DA to 30 June 2019 (the "DA Loan"). The total funds secured by DA through these facilities from DA's existing shareholders, including Tern, is US$2,890,650. Tern's total convertible secured loan note position with DA, which is now repayable on 30 June 2019, is US$1,700,867, excluding interest accrued to date. All existing repayment and conversion rights, automatic and at the holder's option, have also been extended to 30 June 2019. Further details regarding the terms of the DA Loan can be found in the Company's announcement dated 14 September 2018. Al Sisto, CEO of Tern, said: "We are very pleased to continue supporting DA, along with the other loan noteholders, given the progress it has been making with its marketing partners in securing contracts. Most recently, we announced that DA had won a five year contract anticipated to be worth in excess of $1 million over its lifetime and we look forward to reporting on DA's future achievements as it continues to expand its presence and recognition within the IoT security market." This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 Enquiries Tern Plc via Newgate Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne Allenby Capital Tel: 020 3328 5656 (Nomad and joint broker) David Worlidge/Alex Brearley Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness Newgate Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 7064 EQS News ID: 762625 End of Announcement EQS News Service

