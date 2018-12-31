Having reflected on the year gone by, it is time to turn attention to the coming year. Many predictions may not fully, or even partially, bear the fruit they promise - and the unexpected is always lurking in the background - however they can be a useful indicator of certain pathways and growth areas. With this in mind, the pv magazine team has compiled a list of the top 14 solar PV and energy storage trends expected to characterize 2019. What do you think? Have we missed anything?To sum up, "The story of 2019 is likely to be - more auctions in countries which need more energy, more prices of $25-35/MWh, ...

