Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 28 December 2018

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 28 December 2018







Guernsey, 31 December 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 24 December 2018 and 28 December 2018, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 6,097 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.00 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 24/12/2018 BATE 3 5.98 18 XLON 1,832 6.00 11,360 CHIX 128 6.00 768 TRQX 63 5.98 377 Total 2,086 6.00 12,523 27/12/2018 BATE 34 6.02 205 XLON 1,590 5.99 9,522 CHIX 128 6.00 768 TRQX 208 5.99 1,246 Total 1,960 5.99 11,741 28/12/2018 BATE 31 5.92 184 XLON 1,817 6.01 10,914 CHIX 134 5.92 793 TRQX 69 5.92 408 Total 2,051 6.00 12,299







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362



The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,657,111 (equal to 29.2% of the Company's share capital)



The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,156,251, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE



Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.







Set out below are all trades completed between 24 December 2018 and 28 December 2018:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 24/12/2018 XLON 208 6.04 1,256.32 XLON 208 6.00 1,248.00 CHIX 57 6.00 342.00 XLON 500 6.00 3,000.00 CHIX 53 6.00 318.00 XLON 750 6.00 4,500.00 XLON 226 6.00 1,356.00 CHIX 18 6.00 108.00 BATE 3 5.98 17.94 TRQX 63 5.98 376.74 Total 2,086 6.00 12,523.00 27/12/2018 XLON 196 6.02 1,179.92 BATE 34 6.02 204.68 TRQX 61 6.02 367.22 XLON 181 6.02 1,089.62 CHIX 128 6.00 768.00 XLON 184 5.98 1,100.32 XLON 86 5.98 514.28 XLON 106 5.98 633.88 XLON 115 5.98 687.70 XLON 443 5.98 2,649.14 XLON 150 5.98 897.00 TRQX 147 5.98 879.06 XLON 72 5.98 430.56 XLON 57 5.96 339.72 Total 1,960 5.99 11,741.10 28/12/2018 XLON 625 6.08 3,800.00 XLON 465 6.00 2,790.00 XLON 75 5.96 447.00 XLON 77 5.94 457.38 TRQX 69 5.92 408.48 BATE 31 5.92 183.52 CHIX 134 5.92 793.28 XLON 182 5.94 1,081.08 XLON 186 5.94 1,104.84 XLON 207 5.96 1,233.72 Total 2,051 6.00 12,299.30



