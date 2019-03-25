sprite-preloader
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 
25.03.2019 | 09:05
(2 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 22 March 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450


Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 22 March 2019

Guernsey, 25 March 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 18 March 2019 and 22 March 2019, under its non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 7 March 2019 (the "Third Buyback Programme"), it bought back 11,799 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.03 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.


The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.


The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
18/03/2019 BATE 67 7.10 476
XLON 1,857 7.06 13,118
CHIX 104 7.10 739
TRQX 128 7.08 906
Total2,1567.0715,239
19/03/2019 BATE 146 7.06 1,031
XLON 1,946 7.04 13,700
CHIX 103 7.06 727
TRQX 123 7.06 869
Total2,3187.0416,327
20/03/2019 BATE 148 7.34 1,086
XLON 1,952 7.00 13,673
CHIX 103 7.07 729
TRQX 123 7.04 866
Total2,3267.0316,354
21/03/2019 BATE 64 7.01 449
XLON 1,971 7.03 13,860
CHIX 108 7.12 769
TRQX 125 7.05 881
Total2,2687.0415,960
22/03/2019 BATE 148 7.06 1,045
XLON 2,343 6.98 16,349
CHIX 111 7.06 784
TRQX 129 7.06 911
Total2,7316.9919,088



Following the above transactions:


  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362


  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,748,295 (equal to 29.4% of the Company's share capital)


  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,065,067, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE


Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.



Set out below are all trades completed between 18 March 2019 and 22 March 2019:



Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
18/03/2019 TRQX 28 7.14 199.92
CHIX 23 7.14 164.22
CHIX 13 7.14 92.82
CHIX 20 7.14 142.80
BATE 33 7.10 234.30
BATE 34 7.10 241.40
TRQX 71 7.08 502.68
XLON 375 7.08 2,655.00
XLON 190 7.06 1,341.40
CHIX 23 7.06 162.38
CHIX 25 7.06 176.50
XLON 179 7.06 1,263.74
XLON 131 7.06 924.86
XLON 241 7.06 1,701.46
XLON 121 7.06 854.26
XLON 52 7.06 367.12
XLON 6 7.06 42.36
XLON 198 7.06 1,397.88
XLON 178 7.06 1,256.68
XLON 48 7.06 338.88
XLON 73 7.06 515.38
XLON 65 7.06 458.90
TRQX 29 7.02 203.58
Total2,1567.0715,238.52
19/03/2019 TRQX 25 7.08 177.00
CHIX 21 7.06 148.26
BATE 32 7.06 225.92
CHIX 22 7.06 155.32
BATE 63 7.06 444.78
BATE 37 7.06 261.22
BATE 14 7.06 98.84
CHIX 60 7.06 423.60
TRQX 98 7.06 691.88
XLON 80 7.04 563.20
XLON 100 7.04 704.00
XLON 8 7.04 56.32
XLON 186 7.04 1,309.44
XLON 114 7.04 802.56
XLON 409 7.04 2,879.36
XLON 108 7.04 760.32
XLON 87 7.04 612.48
XLON 199 7.04 1,400.96
XLON 182 7.04 1,281.28
XLON 22 7.04 154.88
XLON 215 7.04 1,513.60
XLON 109 7.04 767.36
XLON 81 7.04 570.24
XLON 46 7.04 323.84
Total2,3187.0416,326.66
20/03/2019 BATE 148 7.34 1,086.32
CHIX 21 7.12 149.52
CHIX 24 7.12 170.88
XLON 108 7.04 760.32
XLON 125 7.04 880.00
TRQX 29 7.04 204.16
TRQX 25 7.04 176.00
CHIX 58 7.04 408.32
TRQX 69 7.04 485.76
XLON 1,000 7.00 7,000.00
XLON 76 7.00 532.00
XLON 193 7.00 1,351.00
XLON 450 7.00 3,150.00
Total2,3267.0316,354.28
21/03/2019 CHIX 23 7.20 165.60
CHIX 39 7.14 278.46
TRQX 27 7.10 191.70
TRQX 26 7.10 184.60
BATE 34 7.08 240.72
CHIX 26 7.08 184.08
XLON 178 7.06 1,256.68
XLON 192 7.06 1,355.52
XLON 42 7.06 296.52
XLON 136 7.06 960.16
XLON 112 7.06 790.72
XLON 239 7.06 1,687.34
TRQX 25 7.04 176.00
CHIX 20 7.04 140.80
TRQX 17 7.04 119.68
XLON 116 7.04 816.64
XLON 136 7.02 954.72
XLON 89 7.02 624.78
XLON 263 7.02 1,846.26
XLON 223 7.00 1,561.00
XLON 245 6.98 1,710.10
TRQX 30 6.98 209.40
BATE 29 6.94 201.26
BATE 1 6.94 6.94
Total2,2687.0415,959.68
22/03/2019 BATE 148 7.06 1,044.88
CHIX 111 7.06 783.66
TRQX 129 7.06 910.74
XLON 273 7.06 1,927.38
XLON 260 7.04 1,830.40
XLON 145 7.04 1,020.80
XLON 128 7.04 901.12
XLON 27 7.04 190.08
XLON 154 6.96 1,071.84
XLON 78 6.96 542.88
XLON 256 6.96 1,781.76
XLON 264 6.96 1,837.44
XLON 49 6.92 339.08
XLON 83 6.92 574.36
XLON 161 6.92 1,114.12
XLON 244 6.92 1,688.48
XLON 221 6.92 1,529.32
Total2,7316.9919,088.34




