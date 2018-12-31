Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Notice to Noteholders - Release of Guarantors 31-Dec-2018 / 08:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW 31 December 2018 TRAVIS PERKINS PLC NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS - RELEASE OF GUARANTOR relating to the GBP300,000,000 4.50 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2023 guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of Travis Perkins plc (ISIN: XS1407695680, Common Code: 140769568) (the "Notes") Travis Perkins plc (the "Issuer") hereby announces that, on 30 December 2018, Travis Perkins Plumbing & Heating LLP (the "Released Guarantor") was released of its obligations as guarantor under the Issuer's Principal Bank Facility. Accordingly (pursuant to Condition 2(e) of the Notes), the Released Guarantor has been released of all of its obligations as a Guarantor under the Notes and the Trust Deed dated 12 May 2016 relating to them (the "Trust Deed"). All words and expressions defined in the Trust Deed shall have the same meanings herein. For further information, please contact: Graeme Barnes Director of Capital Markets Travis Perkins plc Email: graeme.barnes@travisperkins.co.uk IMPORTANT NOTICE - INTENDED ADDRESSEES NO ACTION HAS BEEN TAKEN BY THE ISSUER OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES THAT WOULD PERMIT THE POSSESSION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE ACTION FOR THAT PURPOSE IS REQUIRED. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT COMES ARE REQUIRED BY THE ISSUER TO INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND TO OBSERVE ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OR THE SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Sequence No.: 7068 EQS News ID: 762649 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 31, 2018 03:54 ET (08:54 GMT)