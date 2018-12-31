Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas wins 328 MW order for wind projects in Norway

Hamburg, 31 December 2018

Vestas has secured an order for several wind projects in Norway that will feature different 4 MW platform turbine variants from Vestas' product portfolio.

Utilising the 4 MW platform's flexibility, the turbines will ensure a high capacity factor and maximise energy production in a tailormade configuration based on the sites' specific wind conditions.

"The order affirms the competitiveness of Vestas' wind power solutions and that wind power provides an attractive long-term energy investment that goes well beyond its climate and sustainability benefits", says Nils de Baar, President North at Vestas North and Central Europe. "We are very proud that our innovative technology will be able to create maximum value for our customer".

The wind projects will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution lowering turbine downtime to optimize the energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 5-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Turbine installation is expected to start in 2020 and 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Kresten Ørnbjerg

Tel: +45 52 26 12 81

Email: kroch@vestas.com

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

www.twitter.com/vestas (http://www.twitter.com/vestas)

www.linkedin.com/company/vestas (http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas)

www.facebook.com/vestas (http://www.facebook.com/vestas)

www.instagram.com/vestas (http://www.instagram.com/vestas)

www.youtube.com/vestas (http://www.youtube.com/vestas)

Attachment