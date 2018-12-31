The global continuous renal replacement therapy devices market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global continuous renal replacement therapy devices market will be the advantages of CRRT over IRRT. CRRT provides some major clinical advantages such as more hemodynamic stability, adequate fluid removal, better recovery of renal function, and more efficient removal of small and large metabolites when compared with IRRT. Medical practitioners prefer CRRT as the method for dialysis due to these advantages, which is driving the market demand for CRRT.

This global continuous renal replacement therapy devices marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the focus on miniaturization of wearable technology for infant and pediatric applications as one of the key trends in the global continuous renal replacement therapy devices market:

Global continuous renal replacement therapy devices market: Focus on miniaturization of wearable technology for infant and pediatric applications

In the future, there is great scope for the application of nanotechnology, microfluidics, and other emerging sciences in the field of renal replacement. The wearable systems for ultrafiltration are also being tested to determine their effectiveness. In the wearable devices market, off-the-shelf components are generally used. But, developments in terms of creating new designs and applying newly conceived and dedicated technology are being witnessed in the market.

"Wearable devices are usually used for ambulatory care and for treatment outside hospital settings. The miniaturized systems could be useful in providing better care to acutely ill patients that have difficulty in moving or who are bedridden when compared with the previously available treatments," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global continuous renal replacement therapy devices market: Segmentation analysis

This continuous renal replacement therapy devices market analysis report segments the market by modality (continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH), continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF), continuous venovenous hemodialysis (CVVHD), and slow continuous ultrafiltration (SCUF)) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The CVVH segment held the largest continuous renal replacement therapy devices market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 52% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with about 40% of the market share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The EMEA region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

