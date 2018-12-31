The government of Bangladesh this week approved proposals for setting up five solar based power plants, which will generate 227 MW of electricity in this power hungry country.While approving the proposals, the cabinet committee on public procurement, chaired by finance minister AMA Muhith, agreed to buy electricity from the plants at the rate of around US$0.1105 per kWh for 20 years. Ranging between 10 MW and 100 MW, they will be installed in the remote districts of Jamalpur, Panchagarh, Nilphamari and Moulvibazar. According to officials, a joint venture of CREC International Renewable Energy ...

