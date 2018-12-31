Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 28-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 348.86p INCLUDING current year revenue 354.01p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 344.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 349.71p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---