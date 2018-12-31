Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Facility Signed with Aviva Investors and Year-End Lending Figures 31-Dec-2018 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 December 2018 Urban Exposure plc Facility Signed with Aviva Investors and Year-End Lending Figures Urban Exposure plc (the "Company" or "Urban Exposure"), a specialist residential development financier and asset manager, today announces the closing of a loan-on-loan facility with Aviva Investors of GBP32.8m. The facility is in line with the Company's strategy to grow its Asset Management division and is for a specific single transaction in the UK development financing joint venture between Urban Exposure and KKR. It is anticipated that further similar transactions will be concluded with Aviva Investors. The loan is in addition to the GBP165m loan-on-loan facility from UBS to the joint venture, announced by the Company earlier this month. The Company is also in a position to advise that its committed new lending at the year end was GBP522m following its admission to AIM on 9 May 2018. Enquiries: Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Adviser and Sole Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8540 Relations) Barnaby Fry Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras Notes to Editors Urban Exposure plc is a specialist residential development finance and asset management company that has been formed to provide finance for UK real estate development loans. The Company focuses on two main revenue streams: interest and fees generated on principal lending from its own balance sheet, and asset management income generated from managing and servicing real estate development loans financed by third parties. For additional information, please visit Urban Exposure's website: www.urbanexposureplc.com and on twitter @UrbanExposureuk LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/urban-exposure/ [1] and Facebook: www.facebook.com/UrbanExposureUK/ [2] ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 7069 EQS News ID: 762669 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d458ec189b97b765631f3c9aff387df7&application_id=762669&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=907c462a6f486d7ecff20157f1e00add&application_id=762669&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

