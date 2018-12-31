Dow Jones hat von EQS/DGAP eine Zahlung für die Verbreitung dieser Pressemitteilung über sein Netzwerk erhalten.

DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung Fyber N.V.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 21.02.2019 in Stibbe N.V. Beethovenplein 10, 1077 WM Amsterdam, the Netherlands mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG 2018-12-31 / 12:03 Bekanntmachung gemäß §121 AktG, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Fyber N.V. Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Fyber N.V. to be held on 21 February 2019 Fyber N.V. (the *Company*) invites its shareholders to its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (*EGM*) to be held at the offices of Stibbe N.V. Beethovenplein 10, 1077 WM Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on *21 February 2019*, at 1:30 pm CET. The language of the meeting shall be in English. The agenda items of the EGM will be as follows: *Agenda* 1) *Opening and announcements* 2) *Refinancing* (a) Bond Conversion: Issuance of new Shares and exclusion of pre-emptive rights (vote) (b) Debt Conversion: Issuance of new Shares and exclusion of pre-emptive rights (vote) (c) Amendment to the Articles of Association of the Company (vote) 3) *Supervisory Board* Proposal to appoint Yair Safrai as a member of the Supervisory Board (vote) *Meeting documents* The agenda above, the explanatory notes thereto (including the information regarding the proposed Supervisory Board member[s] as referred to in section 2:142 paragraph 3 Dutch Civil Code and the proposal to amend the Company's articles of association are available free of charge on the Company's website: https://investors.fyber.com/ *Record Date* The management board has determined that for this meeting the persons who will be considered as entitled to attend the general meeting, are those holders of shares who on *24 January 2019*, after close of trading on the regulated market segment (_regulierter Markt_) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (_Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse_) (the *Record Date*), hold those rights and are registered as such in the administrations of their banks and brokers. *Registration to Vote* Each Shareholder is entitled to vote on the total number of shares that he/she holds at the close of trading on the Record Date, provided he/she has registered his/her shares timely. A confirmation by the custodian bank in whose administration the shares of the relevant shareholder are registered must be submitted to the Company, stating that such shares were registered in his/her name at the Record Date. The confirmation must include the full address details of the relevant shareholder in order to enable the Company to verify the shareholding on the Record Date in an efficient manner. The confirmation must be sent by the shareholder's bank to the Company, not later than *14 February 2019 at 5:30 pm CET*. A copy of the confirmation may be sent by e-mail to agm@fyber.com Please send the original confirmation to the address of the Company listed below. The Company will send an email confirmation to the shareholder of the registration for the AGM. *Voting by Proxy* Notwithstanding the obligation to register for the meeting, the right to attend and to vote at the meeting may be exercised by a holder of a written proxy. A form of a written proxy is available on the Company's website. The written proxy must be received by the Company no later than on *14 February 2019*, 5:30 pm CET. The proxy to represent a shareholder may (but needs not) be granted to Ms Manon Cremers, civil law notary with Stibbe or her substitute, by sending an email with proxy and voting instructions to agm@fyber.com no later than *14 February 2019 *at 5:30 pm CET. Please send the original proxy to the Company's address listed below. A copy of the written proxy must be shown at the registration prior to the start of the meeting. If you intend to instruct your custodian bank for any of the above, please be aware that applicable deadlines could be a number of days before those mentioned above. Please check with the individual institutions as to their cut-off dates. *Registration and identification at the meeting* Registration for admission to the meeting will take place from 12:30 CET until the commencement of the meeting at 1:30 pm CET. After this time registration is no longer possible. Persons entitled to attend the meeting may be asked for identification prior to being admitted by means of a valid official identity document, such as a passport. As of 20 December 2018 the issued share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 11,453,333.30, divided into 114,533,333 ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each. A total of 1,966,667 shares were held by the Company itself. For further information, please see the Company's website https://investors.fyber.com/ All communications to the Company or the Management Board in connection with the foregoing must be addressed to the Company as follows: *Fyber N.V.* attn.: Governance Department Johannisstraße 20, 10117 Berlin, Germany email: agm@fyber.com Berlin, Germany on 20 December 2018 _ The Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Fyber N.V._

