Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Total Voting Rights 31-Dec-2018 / 11:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 December 2018 Veni Vidi Vici Limited (The "Company" or "VVV") Total Voting Rights In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 1,720,003 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The above figure of 1,720,003 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For further information, please contact: The Company Aaron Lucas + 44 (0) 7834 834 182 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 -ENDS- ISIN: VGG9404A1030 Category Code: TVR TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 7071 EQS News ID: 762679 End of Announcement EQS News Service

