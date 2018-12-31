Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas receives its first order from China State Power Investment Corporation

Beijing, 31 December 2018

Vestas has received a 19 MW order of 4 MW platform turbines from one of China's top five power companies, State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC).

"As the global leading wind turbine supplier, Vestas attracts us with its good reputation and proven 4 MW platform track record. I believe the project will be deliver excellent performance in operation." Says Mr. Dianxue Fu, General Manager of D factory, SPIC Huolinhe Company.

"SPIC is at the forefront of the green power transformation in China and globally, which fits very well with Vestas' strong presence in China and globally. Hopefully, this project will be the beginning of a lasting cooperation in the Chinese market", says Thomas Keller, Senior Vice President and CFO of Vestas China.

The order includes a 5-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, as well as VestasOnline Business SCADA solution. Project delivery and commissioning are expected to be in the third quarter of 2019.

Vestas has also signed a 5-year AOM 5000 re-capture service agreement for a 54 MW wind farm with another customer in China. No relationship exists between this service contract and the SPIC order.

For more information, please contact:

Chen Xing

Product Marketing Professional

Mail: chxng@vestas.com

Tel: +86 10 59232178

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.





