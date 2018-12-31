The global welding controllers market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005054/en/

Technavio predicts the global welding controllers market to post a CAGR of more than 4% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global welding controllers market is the growing adoption of automated welding. The increasing awareness regarding automation among vendors and vendors seeking to gain competitive advantage through automation in the welding process are the factors promoting the rising use of automation in the welding process. The advances in robotics technology have led to the use of robots in the welding processes. This improves the efficiency of welding processes, enhances the quality of welding, increases productivity, and minimizes scrap.

This global welding controllers marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing use of welding information management systems as one of the key trends in the global welding controllers market:

Global welding controllers market: Growing use of welding information management systems

Owing to the growth of automation in the welding industry, there is a rise in the incorporation of welding information management systems within the welding equipment. The end-users are adopting welding information management systems to acquire real-time information during the welding process.

"The end-users can record data about arc starts, arc-on time, deposition amounts, and deposition rates and performance quality based upon the current and voltage consumption by incorporating welding information management systems with welding controllers. The filler metal deposition rates can also be obtained based on variables such as the wire feed speed, density of the filler metal wire, the diameter of the wire, and duration of each weld," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation.

Global welding controllers market: Segmentation analysis

This welding controllers market analysis report segments the market by application (spot welding and seam welding), end-user (automotive, electronics, heavy machinery, A&D, and others), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The spot welding segment held the largest welding controllers market share in 2017, accounting for over 54% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with more than 38% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005054/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com