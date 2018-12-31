Endo Announces Anticipated Further Stay of Compounding Litigation Due to Lapse of Government Appropriations

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc ("Endo"; NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that, due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") has requested a further stay of Endo's ongoing litigation against the FDA for the duration of the shutdown. That litigation challenges the FDA's authorization of the bulk compounding of drugs, including vasopressin, that have not satisfied the legal requirements under Section 503B of the Drug Quality and Security Act amendments to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. One of Endo's subsidiaries, Par Sterile Products, LLC ("Par"), manufacturers the only vasopressin product currently approved by the FDA, Vasostrict. The suit was most recently stayed until December 31, 2018 and the FDA had committed to use its best efforts to issue a final clinical need determination for vasopressin on or before that date. The FDA has now filed a motion, which Endo did not oppose, seeking a further stay of the suit for the period of time in which the government lacks appropriations. According to the FDA's motion, absent an appropriation, Department of Justice attorneys and the FDA employees responsible for handling Endo's litigation and the clinical need determination, respectively, are prohibited from working, even on a voluntary basis, except in very limited circumstances. If the FDA's motion is granted, the litigation will be stayed for as long as the appropriations lapse continues and Endo is not at this time aware when appropriations may resume.

Two Endo subsidiaries, Par and Endo Par Innovation Company, LLC, sued the FDA in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in October 2017 challenging the agency's "Interim Policy" on bulk compounding under Section 503B as unlawful because it authorized bulk compounding of drugs, including vasopressin, where the applicable legal requirements (including a determination of clinical need) were not satisfied. In January 2018 and March 2018, the parties agreed to stay the case while the FDA took initial steps to comply with the statutory framework. The parties then agreed in September 2018 to another stay of the litigation based on the FDA's representation that it would use its best efforts to finalize its clinical need determination for vasopressin by December 31, 2018. Endo and other interested parties have submitted comments on the FDA's proposed vasopressin determination. In light of the appropriations lapse, however, that determination will now not occur by December 31, 2018.

