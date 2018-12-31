The research report on the express delivery market in Europe by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the express delivery market in Europe is the increase in cross-border trade within Europe. In the last 20 years, there has been a considerable increase in cross-border trade within Europe. The cross-border trade within Europe was valued at USD 49 billion in 2017. The express delivery market plays a major role in facilitating cross-border trade services throughout Europe. Additionally, the cross-border e-commerce market in Russia has been growing rapidly owing to low-costs compared with the local market.

This research report on the express delivery market in Europealso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advances in IT-enabled technology in express delivery services as one of the key trends in the express delivery market in Europe:

Express delivery market in Europe: Advances in IT-enabled technology in express delivery services

The express delivery service providers have been implementing IT-enabled services such as GPS tracking, online tracking, communication services, automatic updating of records, 2D barcoding, and real-time tracking to offer hassle-free services to customers. The IT-enabled services help in making the business processes faster and more accurate than manual processes.

"2D and 3D barcoding help in the better tracking of products and hence, are extensively implemented in express delivery by most vendors in the market. The barcoding technology implemented by vendors is optimized for enhanced machine reading. This allows only relevant information to be scanned on the shipment, which can be interpreted quickly and easily," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on transportation and distribution.

Express delivery market in Europe: Segmentation analysis

This report on the express delivery market in Europe segments the market by business model (B2B, B2C, and C2C) and geography (France, Germany, UK, and rest of Europe).

The B2B segment held the largest express delivery market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 76% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

