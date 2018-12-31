Technavio analysts forecast the global landfill gas market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Smart landfills is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global landfill gas market 2018-2022. Although the countries around the world have been driving their efforts toward recycling the waste than landfilling, landfills can be better managed, especially in the developing countries. The Geographic Information System (GIS) considers factors like topography, water resources, land use, transportation facilities and the degree of urbanization and compiles them to identify the potential landfill sites and negative environmental impacts.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global landfill gas market is the growing demand for energy worldwide:

Global landfill gas market: Growing demand for energy worldwide

As per the IEA, by 2040, the global energy demand is expected to increase by 30%. The growing demand for energy is attributable to factors such as the global economic growth at a rate of 3.4% annually and expanding population worldwide, which is expected to increase from 7.4 billion in 2017 to 9 billion 2040.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on power, "Developing economies like India are expected to contribute to the global energy demand, which will increase by 11% in 2040. Also, the other developing economies in Asia like Southeast Asia account for over 66% of the growth in global energy growth. Coal, oil, gas, nuclear, hydro, bioenergy and renewables are some of the primary sources of energy catering to the global demand."

Global landfill gas market: Segmentation analysis

The global landfill gas market research report provides market segmentation by technology (combustion engines and turbines) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The combustion engines segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 66% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 52%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by over 1%.

