The global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increase in FDA approved products by regulatory authorities. Product launches help companies in expanding their offerings such as intracranial pressure monitoring devices which are FDA approved products by regulatory authorities and penetration of the market in various regions to strengthen their market presence. The competition among vendors results in the launch of FDA approved products by regulatory authorities and increased and improved intracranial pressure monitoring devices such as IRRAflow by IRRAS and Vittamed 205 by Vittamed. Thus, increase in FDA approved products by regulatory authorities drive the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market.

This market research report on the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising advances in technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices market:

Global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market: Rising advances in technology

Vendors are coming up with advances in technology and innovative technologies to develop next-generation products. These advances in technology help physicians to remotely monitor patients who have undergone brain surgeries. The presence of such next-generation products advances in technology will boost the sales of intracranial pressure monitoring systems during the forecast period.

"In May 2018, Branchpoint Technologies received the US FDA approval for AURA intracranial pressure monitoring system. It is a fully implantable system with wireless intracranial pressure sensors that aid in enabling mobile intracranial pressure monitoring for brain-injured patients," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market by product (invasive and non-invasive) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of 48%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increase in regulatory approvals for products.

