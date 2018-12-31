Tariff ceilings, safeguard duties, a falling rupee and mandated manufacturing capacity turned 2018 into a year of annulled tenders, and no shows by bidders.From pv magazine India Solar Energy Corporation of India's (SECI) much-hyped 10 GW manufacturing-linked tender was postponed six times. It finally attracted one bidder. Meanwhile, the India's first wind-solar hybrid auction found just two bidders, with 360 MW of the 1.2 GW finding no takers at all; the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) cancelled its 1 GW auction in July; and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...