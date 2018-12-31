Technavio's global motor graders market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005082/en/

Technavio predicts the global motor graders market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The repair and rebuilding of motor graders gaining momentum will be one of the major trends in the global motor graders marketduring 2018-2022. The life of motor graders is limited and is significantly affected by its use. The quality of motor graders degrades with time and age and shows signs of wear and tear or displays mechanical and functional problems. The solution is to buy new equipment. But, motor graders have high purchasing costs and increased initial investments are involved, which has led to the repairing and rebuilding of motor graders gaining momentum.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global motor graders market is the operational benefits of motor graders:

Global motor graders market: Operational benefits of motor graders

The operational benefits of motor graders make them one of the most essential equipment at the building, road construction, and mining sites. Several tasks such as leveling the ground, making smooth surfaces and fine grade, leveling soil, shifting small amounts of dirt, and setting native soil foundation pads can be performed with this equipment.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction, "The motor graders can perform tasks such as selling soil, earth moving, scarifying, land grading, leveling soil or land, and mixing materials in construction and mining sites. They have various attachments such as rippers and dozers. The rippers are used to cut hard, compact, or frozen dirt to loosen soil and help in increasing productivity. The dozers assist in spreading applications."

Global motor graders market: Segmentation analysis

This global motor graders market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (MS motor graders, LS motor graders, and SS motor graders) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major products, the MS motor graders segment held the largest motor graders market share in 2017, contributing to about 45% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 37% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005082/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com