Three days before the end of the year, Baywa re not only announced the completion of a 175 MW subsidy-free solar power plant - said to be the first of this size in Europe - but also that it had been sold. For Benedikt Ortmann, managing director of the project business at Baywa re, this is groundbreaking.From pv magazine Germany Baywa r.e. has both completed the 175 MW Don Rodrigo solar power plant in southern Spain and sold it to Meag, an asset management company owned by Munich Re. While the parties have agreed not to divulge the sale price, a €100 million bridging loan recently provided by Nord ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...