Including Viacom Colors (India) and Several Others

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) ("Eros"), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, announced today that it has executed several significant long-term television syndication deals with leading TV networks around the world. The deal encompasses over 60 catalogue films from Eros' vast library syndicated across global broadcast companies including Viacom Colors in India, SABC in South Africa, E Vision in the UAE and Tanzania TV, among others.

Commenting on the deals Kishore Lulla, Chairman and CEO of Eros, said, "We continue to scale up and maximize the potential of our unparalleled film repertoire through customized packages to suit broadcast networks. The multi-film, multi-network deal signifies the strengthening of our long-standing association with leading Indian and international broadcast companies and by joining hands together, we endeavor to optimally exploit the demand for Indian movies globally."

