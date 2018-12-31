The global medical commodes market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increase in aging population. With the increase in the aging population, the number of orthopedic conditions such as osteoporosis has also increased which is a common orthopedic condition in the elderly. The increasing aging population and the growing presence of senior assisted living facilities and rehabilitation centers for proper elderly patient care will boost the demand for medical commodes during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global medical commodes market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the specialty products as one of the key emerging trends in the global medical commodes market:

Global medical commodes market: Specialty products

Vendors in the market offer several types of medical commode chair such as drop arm commodes, folding commodes, bariatric commodes, and shower commodes. These medical commode chairs have varied and special features that can drive the demand for medical commodes. Also, the presence of medical commode chair with rollers may also affect the demand for medical commodes as these can be easily moved from one place to another.

"Drop arm commodes have the option of releasing a lever and having the arms drop down to the side of the bed. Similarly, shower commodes are designed to be used specifically in showers, they work both as a shower chair and a medical commode chair. Also, with the increasing bariatric population, the demand for bariatric commodes also increases, thereby driving market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global medical commodes market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global medical commodes market by product (standard and bariatric) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of 44%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increase in aging population and specialty products.

